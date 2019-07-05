4th of July Celebration at the Phenix City Amphitheater brings fun, food, and fireworks

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City’s Fourth of July celebration wrapped up Thursday evening at the Phenix City Amphitheater.
The celebration featured a food truck court and fireworks show. There was also live music from Selwyn Birchwood, Seth Walker, and Neal Lucas. Event goers said they came out to celebrate freedom.
“There have been way too many people that have died for our freedom and out independence, and it needs to be celebrated. That’s why we’re here,” said Tommy Blair.
Admission to the event was free.
