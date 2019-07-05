Traffic at a standstill on JR Allen Pkwy. after crash near Moon Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A crash on JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus has left traffic at a standstill.
An accident reportedly occurred near Moon Rd. leaving all the eastbound lanes closed. Only one westbound lane remains open.
Police currently have the eastbound entrance to JR Allen located on Moon Rd. closed.
There is no word on any injuries involved in the accident or when the traffic is expected to be relieved.
Drivers should exercise caution and avoid the area if possible.
