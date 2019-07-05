Authorities ID woman missing after Smith Lake boat crash; operator of the Mastercraft arrested

Search for missing person after boat crash on Smith Lake
By WBRC Staff | July 5, 2019 at 6:27 AM EDT - Updated July 6 at 11:50 AM

CRANE HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have identified a woman who went missing after a July 4th boating crash in the Rock Creek area of Smith Lake.

The search for 26-year-old Kelsey Nicole Starling of Troy will continue Saturday morning. She was a passenger in a 2012 Mastercraft wakeboard boat involved in a two-vessel crash at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday night.

William Jackson Fite, 23, of Decatur, was booked into the Winston County jail early Friday on a charge of Boating Under the Influence. Four other passengers on the Mastercraft were transported for medical attention by emergency responders.

One person was injured on the second boat, a 2011 Harris Flotebote pontoon boat operated by 50-year-old Jodi Wallace Suggs of Decatur.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA.

