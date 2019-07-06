Body of one of 2 missing boaters in Lake Jordan boating collision found

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday afternoon WSFA learned one of the two missing boaters in Thursday night’s crash on Lake Jordan has been found.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Patrol Commander Capt. Gary Buchanan confirmed search and rescue crews recovered the body of 26-year-old Devin Clay Jackson Saturday afternoon.
They are still searching for the body of 17-year-old Travis House.
Buchanan said the crash happened between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., around the same time as many were enjoying an Independence Day fireworks show from nearby Jordan Dam.
Buchanan said a 19-foot Sea Hunt center console boat driven by Caleb Peters and a 19-foot Maxum runabout boat driven by Damion Bruno collided near the mouth of Weoka Creek.
Five people were confirmed injured, Buchanan said.
The search was suspended Friday night and resumed Saturday morning at 8 a.m.
Dive teams have been focusing their search in an area just north of the marina on the main body of water where the water’s depth ranges from 30 to 80 feet.
