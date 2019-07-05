Calif. teen injured by boat propellers at Lake Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fourth of July boating accident on Lake Guntersville sent an out-of-town visitor to the hospital.
Alabama State Troopers say a 19-year-old from Pittsburg, California was attempting to mount a riding tube when he fell into the stern area of a boat. His swim trunks got tangled in the engine’s dual propellers, pulling the young man into the moving props.
It happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the Claysville School back water portion of Lake Guntersville, between the Guntersville Airport and U.S. 431.
He was admitted into Huntsville Hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.
The accident is under investigation by ALEA State Troopers.
No charges are expected to be filed against the vessel operator.
