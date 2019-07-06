Dept. of Public Health to use $4.5 million to support healthy pregnancies

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health is planning to use almost $4.5 million over five years to support pregnant women, new mothers and fathers and infants across South Georgia.
Through the organization’s Baby LUV program, the South Health District will be able to see more than 350 families to improve pregnancy outcomes and reduce infant mortality rates.
Baby LUV will expand its reach beyond just Lowndes County to Echols and Brooks counties.
Program Director Tiffany Vinson said they offer services like healthcare coordination, home visits and more.
“We’re so excited because this will help us have more healthy babies, more babies surviving until their first birthdays and more moms surviving during and after pregnancy. So this has always been a goal for Baby LUV to expand," said Vinson.
Health leaders said the federal grant money used to support this program is critical to help address racial and ethnic disparities.
The South Health District is among five others across Georgia to be awarded the grant.
