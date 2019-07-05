Elba woman accused of stealing sheriff deputy’s car

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba woman is in jail for allegedly stealing a deputy sheriff’s car.
Coffee County Chief Deputy Ronnie Whitworth says 31-year-old Corie Lamb was walking along County Road 422 early Friday morning when a deputy offered her a ride.
Lamb first wanted to go to her grandmother's house, but when the older woman refused to let her in, she asked to go to another location.
While the deputy was knocking on that door, Whitworth says Lamb got behind the wheel and drove away in the patrol car.
Elba Police arrested her a short time later at a truck stop.
The vehicle was not damaged.
Lamb is being held without bond.
