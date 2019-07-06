Georgia DNR discusses the importance of wearing life jackets near bodies of water

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it’s important to know the different types of life jackets to wear while on the river and near other bodies of water.
DNR says there are five types of different life jackets. Type two and type three are what people see the most. The difference between the two types is the design.
Type two are the ones seen donated at the river that go around your neck. Type three does not fit around your neck.
“These don’t go around your neck, they go around your chest and they have big gaps right here where your arms can go through. It’s really up to the wearer. These are usually a little more comfortable to wear so you will see a lot of people in kayaks or boats wearing these,” said Ethan Franklin with DNR.
Franklin says it’s imperative to have the right size life jacket, especially on a child.
“On a type two, you can see right here this type two says ‘adult universal chest 30 to52 inches.’ This is child’s youth vest and as you can see here, it says ‘youth’ on it.
Franklin and his DNR team can’t stress enough the importance of having a life jacket on.
“When they come, especially right here on this stretch of the Chattahoochee River, it’s important that you have a life jacket on. Not only is it a city ordinance through Columbus, but even if that weren’t the case, we stress because water level can change. Its intensity can change so fast, "said Franklin.
If someone does catch themselves in the water without a life jacket and they need help, that’s when a type four life jacket comes in.
“This is in case of an emergency if someone were to go in the water and they need a life jacket, you can throw this to them very quickly. They can grab on to it and they can get to safety,” Franklin said.
Think about it this way, the word life jacket has the word life in it, so it’s meant to do it’s job and prevent tragic accidents.
