Oxbow Meadows offering family friendly programs all summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Need a way to help your kids fight through the boredom this summer? Good news, Oxbow Meadows has fun and interactive programs six days a week all summer long.
About a dozen children gathered at Oxbow Meadows on Saturday for the Slime Lab. The program gave kids a messy and silly way to learn about science.
Program organizers said throughout the week, they are often slammed with dozens of children who attend the programs.
5-year-old Mac Pridgen said he was really enjoying the day.
“I’m doing a lot of activities,” he said. “It’s so cool!”
The Slime Lab is just one of the many activities offered this summer up until August 2. Monday through Saturday, there are different programs at multiple times throughout the day.
Alligator feedings, reptile shows, wildlife conservation programs and nature detective activities are just a few of the other programs offered. The goal of these programs is to teach children about science and nature, all while having fun.
“We love to come and learn and get some hands-on experience and be out as a family,” Brittany Zvirzdin, a mother of three and adventure blogger, said. “I think it’s really important to go out and see something we might not get to see and see what Georgia has to offer.”
The cost of each program ranges from $3-$7 per child. Click here to visit Oxbow Meadows’ website for a full list of programs.
