Partial closure set for South College Street in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) -
Heads up to drivers in East Alabama- Officials say the inside, southbound lane of South College Street between Magnolia and Thach Avenues will be closed for median repair work this week.
The work is expected to last from 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m every day, July 8th through the 10th.
The outside, southbound lane (next to campus) will remain open.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delay.
