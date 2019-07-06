Sizzling Heat For Satuday

More sizzling heat for your Saturday, with highs back in the mid-90s! If you factor in the high humidity, its going to feel as hot as 105F... YIKES! Make sure to stay hydrated, and take breaks from the heat if you're going to be outside today! Only a few spotty storms to cool folks off later, which means little relief for most of us. A weak cold front will sag down into the Valley tomorrow, and stall to the south of us early next week. This will bring higher rain chances to the Valley, and will cool us off a bit!