Unique art exhibit opens at Jan Dempsey Center in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Art Gallery in the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center has a new exhibit.
The new exhibit “Woodlands” will feature a number of nature-themed pieces based around fiber art, or art whose material consists of natural or synthetic materials, such as yarn and fabric. The exhibit will feature a variety of pieces ranging from landscapes in fabric to abstracts of fallen leaves to wooded spaces to memories captured in sculptures and more.
The exhibit is a joint effort between The Auburn Arts Association and Studio 222.
Studio 222 is a group of local artists with who experiment with and work in fiber and related art forms. The group produces a wide variety of 2D and 3D fiber artworks. Leaders say they enjoy trying out new techniques and ideas with all sorts of materials and designs.
The exhibit will run from now until August 2. For more information about the arts center and the upcoming exhibit, visit the Auburn Art Association website.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.