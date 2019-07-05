UPDATE: 12-year-old girl killed in boat accident on Smith Lake, 2 other children injured

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol said a 12-year-old girl died in a boat accident Friday. Two other children, a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were injured.
It happened around 2 p.m. near the Corinth Boat Ramp in Winston County. Authorities say the accident involved a single boat with nine people on board.
All involved in the accident were from Mississippi.
A cause of the accident is under investigation.
