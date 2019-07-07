ALEA troopers see increase in boating, automobile crashes over holiday weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As this holiday weekend comes to a close, officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they’ve seen more traffic both on the road and in the water.
“Obviously, we’ve had a lot of congestion on the roadways and on the waterways as anticipated,” said ALEA Cpl. Jesse Thornton. “For a lot of folks it was a four-day weekend so we knew that the roadways would have a lot of traffic and on the waterways, there were gong to be a lot of people out there enjoying recreational activities.”
With more people traveling and celebrating, Thornton says they’ve also seen more crashes.
“We’ve unfortunately had some crashes both on the water and the highway that have claimed lives. Any time there’s a holiday period, especially during the summer, it can be a deadly time, and that’s because the risk of impaired driving and operating those vessels is at a much higher rate," he said.
Thornton says there has been a heavier law enforcement presence over the holiday weekend to try to prevent as many crashes as possible.
Officials urge that everyone use a little more patience as you’re on the road and offer a reminder to never drive impaired. This holiday travel period will officially wrap up Sunday night just before midnight. Officials will have full statistics from this holiday weekend later in the week.
