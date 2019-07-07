Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death at Wilson Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex this weekend.
Deputy Corner Allison confirms 28-year-old Edgar Lee Harris was shot and pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Columbus Police say the shooting occurred late Saturday night at the Wilson Apartments complex in the 3400 block of 8th Avenue.
At this time, there is no word on any arrests in the case.
