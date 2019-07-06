Pilot dies after crash-landing onto Ole Miss golf course, sources say

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A young woman has died after crashing a plane onto the Ole Miss golf course near the Oxford University airport.
Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill identified the pilot as Lake Little.
The crash occurred after 3 p.m. Saturday.
Regular golfers say they're used to hearing and seeing the planes leaving from the nearby airport, but they never expected the course to become a place for an emergency crash landing.
"You just never think about that when you're playing golf out here, that actually something like that might occur,” said DA Magee, golfer.
The 17th hole of the Ole Miss Golf Course turned into an unexpected crash site Saturday afternoon. A woman flying a Cessna 172 single propeller plane crash landed near the tee box after performing touch and go takeoff and landings with the Civil Air Patrol at the Oxford University Airport a quarter mile away.
"She must have been getting pretty close to the runway, which was just up over the hill. But obviously was looking for the best alternative,” said Magee.
"It was just like one big pop,” said Brian Rippee, witness.
Brian Rippee was on the ninth hole with friends when he saw the plane losing altitude.
"This plane was like up and just came straight down and hit a tree. And I was kind of like, 'oh wow,’” said Rippee.
Rippee saw flames cover the cockpit with the pilot still inside. A sad scene where golfers tried to help.
"Paramedics and firemen got there pretty quickly and put it out and airlifted her. I think, it looked like it at least, one of the guys who was on the hole at the time tried to do something about it, but the fire got too big and they kind of had to back up. So, there wasn’t a whole lot we could do,” said Rippee.
According to school officials, the pilot was the only person in the plane and no one on the ground was injured.
