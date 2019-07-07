Watching The Tropics...

The heat is on across the Valley, with highs soaring back into the mid-90s, and when you factor in that high humidity, heat index values could be as high as 105 degrees! Good news is that unlike yesterday, there will be some relief this afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms expected to fire across the area. If you have outdoor plans, its important that you keep that umbrella close, along with the WTVM Weather App!
TROPICAL UPDATE: National Hurricane Center has increased the chances of tropical development in the NE Gulf of Mexico to 40%. All interests from Texas to the Carolina’s should monitor this disturbance closely. Too early to know potential track & impacts. What eventually happens with this disturbance will greatly impact our forecast after Wednesday, so it’s important that you stay tuned for any changes in the forecast!
