CPD releases stats from 4th of July traffic detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department released the results of its traffic detail that was conducted over the Fourth of July holiday.
The detail was conducted during the evening and early morning hours with a focus on DUIs. The police department’s traffic unit deployed the DUI car downtown as a reminder to not drive under the influence.
All traffic laws were enforced during the detail. See stats below:
- Citations: 707
- DUIs: 54
- Drug Cases: 17
- Total people arrested: 92
- Total charges: 238
Out of 24 reported fatalities reported in Georgia during the Fourth of July, none of those fatalities were in Columbus.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.