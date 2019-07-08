Gogue confirmed as Auburn University’s interim president after Leath departure

Auburn interim President Jay Gogue, Ph.D. (Image Courtesy: Auburn University)
By Alex Jones | July 8, 2019 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated July 8 at 12:41 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Auburn University President Jay Gogue has been confirmed as the interim president following the departure of President Steven Leath.

The Auburn University Board of Trustees unanimously voted to confirm Gogue as interim president effective immediately.

Gogue previously served as Auburn University’s 18th president from 2007 to 2017.

“Susie and I love Auburn, and we’re honored to again serve the Auburn Family,” Gogue said.

Leath served the Auburn community for just two years before announcing his resignation in June 2019.

Wayne T. Smith, president pro tempore of the university’s board, says they will soon begin a nation-wide search for a new president.

