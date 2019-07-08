Hate crimes on the rise in Ga. at second highest rate in the country, study shows

GEORGIA (WTVM) - A new study shows that hate crimes are rising in the state of Georgia at a higher rate than that in every other state in the country except for one.
The study, conducted by Safehome.org, found that hate crimes rose by 219 percent in the Peach State between 2013 and 2017.
They found that race/ethnicity, religion and sexual orientation are the three biggest motivators for offenders to commit a hate crime.
African-Americans, Jews, and gay men were also found to be the groups most likely to be targeted in each of those three groups.
Wyoming was found to have increased hate crimes the most, with and increase of 2,200 percent. 17 states had decreasing hate crime rates between 2013 and 2017.
Alabama ranked fifteenth with hate crimes increasing by 50 percent.
