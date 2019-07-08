Jury selection underway in 2016 Deonn Carter murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jury selection is underway in a Columbus murder trial nearly three years after an armed robbery turned deadly.
Tyquez Davis, Dequoyae Waldon, Quamaine Thomas, Travarus Thomas, and Tauron Stephney are all on trial and charged in the shooting death of Deonn Carter.
Investigators say Carter was shot in the leg during an armed robbery outside his apartment on Armour Road in August 2016. Carter died 11 days later.
Carter was well known in the community and made several friends within the Columbus Police Department.
