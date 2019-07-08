Man charged with attempted murder in Lanett taken into custody in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man charged with attempted murder in Lanett, Alabama has been arrested by Columbus police.
Arsenio Floyd of Valley, Alabama is accused of shooting Jamal Mayfield Friday, July 5 in Lanett. Floyd was located in Columbus on Saturday and taken into custody.
Lanett police were dispatched to the 1200 block of East 3rd Avenue in reference to a possible shooting victim at approximately 12:50 p.m. Once officers arrived, they located Mayfield suffering from three apparent gunshot wounds. Mayfield was treated at East Alabama Medical Center Lanier and has been released.
At the same time police responded to the shooting, the West Point Police Department received a call from a woman at the Frisky Whisky store who stated she had shot her ex-boyfriend in Lanett.
Officers made contact with Charnesse Hightower of Columbus and determined she provided false information. Floyd was identified as the shooter and it was determined that he may have fled to Columbus. The Columbus Police Department was notified of the active warrant and of Floyd’s possible location.
Floyd is currently in custody awaiting extradition to Alabama. Hightower is charged with hindering prosecution and is also awaiting extradition from Georgia.
