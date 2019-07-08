Man finds ‘forgotten cemetery’ in Columbus and decides to clean it up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man came across a neglected cemetery in Columbus and decided to clean it up.
Robert Wright is going around town discovering unkept cemeteries, and what he calls the “forgotten cemetery” on Warm Springs Road near the YMCA tugged at him a little more.
The gravesite belonged to a church that has now moved, leaving the land unattended. Wright and his friends found several graves in that area and some are still being discovered.
“A viewer gave me a tip on this cemetery,” said Wright. “I came out here extremely unprepared for how over grown this is. Some of the graves out here were covered up to about three inches of dirt.”
The cemetery on Warm Springs Road is the second “forgotten cemetery” Wright has found in Columbus.
