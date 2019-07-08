New details emerge after Columbus man murdered at Wilson Apts.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at Wilson Apts. over the weekend.
Harris passed away as a result of his injuries and was pronounced dead at approximately 12:10 a.m.
An investigation found that Harris had been involved in an altercation two blocks away just before the shooting occurred.
He reportedly left that altercation and walked towards Wilson Apartments before being shot inside of the residential area.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information about Harris’ murder is asked to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at (706) 225-4469.
