St. Francis teaching community to cook to prevent cancer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis Hospital is teaming up with community leaders in an effort to show people how their nutrition can help prevent them from getting cancer.
The event is called Cooking for a Lifetime Cancer Prevention Cooking School and it aims to help provide education on colorectal, cervical and breast cancers. There is also a nutrition segment that will teach those in attendance about eating healthy and cancer prevention.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to discuss risk factors and screening procedures for different types of cancer.
Some of the dishes they will learn to make include a Crunchy Apple Salad, Zucchini Walnut Bread and more.
The free event starts at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11 and lasts until 1:30 p.m. at Butler Pavilion at St. Francis Hospital.
Registration for the event closes at 5:00 p.m. on July 9. Register by calling (706) 653-4200.
