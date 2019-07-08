Summer Storms & Tropical Troubles

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather in the local area won't change much through Thursday - expect a 30-50% coverage of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening to go along with the normal summer heat and humidity. It won't be a washout, and it certainly won't rain all day. Going into Friday and Saturday, rain chances should be at their highest with a 40-60% coverage of rain and storms around here. Highs will drop down into the 80s with the better rain coverage. It appears that we will dry out in a big way head into into Sunday and early next week with a mix of sun and clouds and only isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will rebound back to the 90s.