Summer Storms & Tropical Troubles

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather in the local area won't change much through Thursday - expect a 30-50% coverage of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening to go along with the normal summer heat and humidity. It won't be a washout, and it certainly won't rain all day. Going into Friday and Saturday, rain chances should be at their highest with a 40-60% coverage of rain and storms around here. Highs will drop down into the 80s with the better rain coverage. It appears that we will dry out in a big way head into into Sunday and early next week with a mix of sun and clouds and only isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will rebound back to the 90s.
The other topic of concern is the potential for tropical trouble in the Gulf of Mexico - by mid to late week, a disturbance may develop into a tropical depression or storm (it will be called 'Barry' if it does). Impacts will involve some heavy rain through the early part of the weekend along the northern Gulf Coast, but at this point it looks like the system will move toward Texas and Louisiana, and shouldn't be a threat for us. However, it is something that bears watching in the coming days!
