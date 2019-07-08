Team USA wins gold at Softball International Cup in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The last time USA Softball played in Columbus in the 1996 Olympics, they brought home the gold and 23 years later they have done it again.
The Team USA Women’s National Team emerged victorious in the USA Softball International Cup after defeating Japan in the championship game of Sunday, July 7.
The pair faced off Friday, July 5 in their first match-up in the tournament with Team Japan coming out on top.
With Japan remaining undefeated and Team USA’s only loss coming at their hands, the championship game would become a rematch of the two teams.
After an early home run for Team Japan, the U.S. women remained behind for most of the game before scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and keeping Japan from scoring the tying run in the top of the seventh and final inning to clinch the win.
