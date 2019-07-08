Watching the Tropics This Week

This same disturbance will drop down into the Gulf over the next couple of days, and eventually may trigger tropical development as it moves into an environment ripe with warm water and favorable winds to help organize what could eventually be “Barry.” As of right now, there is still uncertainty on the eventual track and intensity of this possible system, but for now modeling hints at a more westward track toward Texas and Louisiana—so away from the Valley. Nevertheless, being in the proximity of deep tropical moisture will help keep our rain chances here at home elevated through at least the end of the work week. Expect a 30-40% chance of showers early on in the week with coverage expected to increase to a 50/50 chance of getting wet closer to the weekend. Of course, this forecast is all dependent on the evolution of the aforementioned disturbance as it moves toward the Gulf, so stay tuned. Regardless, balmy and muggy conditions remain!