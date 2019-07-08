41-year-old man last seen in late June reported missing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus last seen more than two weeks ago in Columbus has been reported missing.
41-year-old Tyrone Barnum was last seen in the area of 7th Ave. and 10th St. on Monday, June 24.
Police say Barnum suffers from schizophrenia.
He is 6′1″ and approximately 220 pounds. There is no clothing description for Barnum, but he was last seen with a mustache and beard.
Anyone with information on Barnum’s whereabouts is asked to contact CPD’s Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
