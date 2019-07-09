Back the Badge Lee County hosting benefit and shopping expo to support law enforcement officers

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Back the Badge Lee County organization is asking the community for help as it prepares for its upcoming benefit and shopping expo.
On July 19, Back the Badge hopes to give each police officer and every deputy in Lee County a small, hand-painted rock, and would like for others to paint and donate some of their own. The rocks are to be given to 300 or more officers in Lee County as a symbol of the community’s support.
Proceeds from the benefit will go to Evan Elliot, Webb Sistrunk, and the family of the late Officer William Beuchner.
“We're actually going to have a wishing well at the event just as a reminder that the community does support and love them,” said Vickie Lynn McLeroy, director of Back the Badge Lee County.
There will be a children’s paint Party at O Town Ice Cream to paint more rocks on July 12 at 11 a.m. CST.
The Back the Badge event will be held at the Village Event Center in Opelika from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature food and shopping to raise funds for the three officers’ families.
