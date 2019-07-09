Defense attorney speaks on charges against teen accused of crash that killed Rod Bramblett, wife

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The attorney for the 16-year-old accused of manslaughter in the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett spoke about the newest details in the case on Monday.
Attorney Tommy Spina emphasized multiple times how remorseful his client, Johnston Edward Taylor, is for his involvement in the Bramblett’s deaths.
Auburn police arrested Taylor last week, charging him with two counts of manslaughter. Authorizes said Taylor tested positive for marijuana at the time of the accident. Taylor’s attorney said the results do not mean he was impaired at the time of the accident.
"If I smoke marijuana for the Fourth of July, and I'm at work today, I'm not impaired. But it would be in my system,” said Spina.
"Even discounting the marijuana, just driving 90 miles an hour has disregard for other people's lives,” said Auburn resident Will Bowers.
Court documents revealed Taylor was driving between 89 and 91 miles per hour with no signs of braking when he ran into the back of Bramblett’s car, which according to police reports, was still sitting stationary or nearly stationary at the light.
