GDOT discussed to road projects along US-27 and Veterans Pkwy. with the public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) held a meeting with citizens Monday to get feedback on upcoming projects.
GDOT discussed a project along US-27 and widening the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Turnberry Lane to be a four-lane section. Transportation officials are also considering putting a roundabout where US-27 runs into Georgia 315.
“These people drive this every day. We have a lot of great designers, a lot of great engineers, but they’re not the ones that are driving this every day. It’s not our property so we want to come in and make sure that how we’re spending citizens’ money makes sense to them,” said Karen Judd, communication specialist for the Transportation Investment Act program at GDOT.
People who did not attend Monday’s meeting can visit GDOT’s website to give feedback. If all goes as planned, the project along US-27 will be completed by 2022.
