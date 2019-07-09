Meet the River Dragons bringing professional hockey back to Columbus

Columbus River Dragons (Source: Columbus River Dragons)
By Alex Jones | July 9, 2019 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 11:55 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons are building what they hope will be a winning roster ahead of their debut later this year.

There are currently 17 River Dragons set to bring professional back to Columbus years after the loss of the Columbus Cottonmouths.

Meet each of the players below. Click the name of each player for more information.

The Columbus River Dragons make their home debut on Nov. 1 at the Columbus Civic Center. Click here to purchase tickets.

