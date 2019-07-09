Meet the River Dragons bringing professional hockey back to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons are building what they hope will be a winning roster ahead of their debut later this year.
There are currently 17 River Dragons set to bring professional back to Columbus years after the loss of the Columbus Cottonmouths.
Meet each of the players below. Click the name of each player for more information.
- #29 Shea Carey, 30-year-old forward from Chicago, Ill.
- #22 Jay Croop, 26-year-old forward from Glen Allen, Va.
- #20 Thomas Devesvre, 23-year-old defensive player from Porrentruy, Switzerland
- #7 Karel Drahorad, 24-year-old defensive player from Prague, Czech Republic
- Jonathan Evans, forward
- #14 Chase Fallis, 28-year-old forward from Calgary, Alberta, Canada
- #5 Seth Gustin, 26-year-old defensive player from Phoenix, Ariz.
- Jake Howie, forward
- #11 Drake Hunter, 26-year-old forward from Delano, Minn.
- #3 Matthew Kadolph, 28-year-old forward from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
- #39 Nick Niedert, 37-year-old goalie from Hudson, Iowa
- #44 Edgars Ozolins, 25-year-old defensive player from Riga, Lativa
- #24 Jiri Pestuka, 25-year-old forward and defensive player from Prostejov, Czech Republic
- #14 Marvin Powell, 27-year-old forward and defensive player from Jackson, Miss.
- #1 Jared Rutledge, 25-year-old goalie from Chicago, Ill.
- #8 Tim Santopaolo, 26-year-old forward from Roscoe, Ill.
- Brantley Sherwood, forward
The Columbus River Dragons make their home debut on Nov. 1 at the Columbus Civic Center. Click here to purchase tickets.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.