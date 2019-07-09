More Afternoon Storms + Eyeing the Tropics

Models still favor a track toward Louisiana and Texas, keeping the bullseye of heavy rain southwest of Georgia and Alabama. Nevertheless, tropical moisture funneling into the Southeast aided by a frontal boundary slipping toward us will help keep rain chances above average beginning Thursday into the early part of the weekend. For now, expect a 40-50% coverage of PM storms today and tomorrow, then bumping that up to 50-60% later this week. Rain chances look lower by Sunday into next week, though some lingering clouds can’t be ruled out. Highs will top out in the low 90s through mid-week before we could see some spots drop down into the 80s with better rain coverage headed toward the weekend. Next week looks like more run-of-the-mill summer weather: highs in the low-mid 90s, humid, and a chance of PM storms.