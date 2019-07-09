Rangers conduct capabilities demonstration at Ft. Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of rangers conducted a demonstration at Fort Benning on Tuesday.
Around 800 rangers from the 75th Ranger Regiment directed a Ranger Capabilities Demonstration and Mass Tactical Airborne Operation. The demonstration shows what rangers go through and train for on a regular basis.
The demonstration included a fast-rope helicopter insertion, platoon-size raid on a simulated combat objective, a multipurpose canine demonstation, and much more.
“The part that I have enjoyed the most is having an opportunity to talk to past rangers from Vietnam and from previous eras that are coming through and seeing today is different,” said Staff Sgt. Cody Smith, section leader sniper,3rd Ranger Battalion.
Soldiers that participated were from five different ranger battalions from different areas. The audience also got the chance to see the weapon systems and vehicles up close and persona before the demo.
