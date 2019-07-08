RECALL ALERT: Toy Story 4 ‘Forky’ toy recalled for choking hazard

(WAFB) - A plush toy depicting a character from Toy Story 4 is being recalled due to a choking hazard for young children.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Monday, July 8. The commission says the plastic googly eyes on the 11″ Forky plush toys can come detached, posing a choking threat to small kids. About 80,000 of these toys were sold in the U.S.
The toy has poseable arms, a plastic base, and rainbow artwork on the top of its foot, as well as googly eyes. Consumers who purchased the toy should immediately take the toy away from kids and return it to any Disney Store location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail stores. The toy was also sold online from shopdisney.com and via Amazon.
Click here to check the exact tracking numbers.
