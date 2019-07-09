Springer Opera House in Columbus prepares for annual teacharet fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Springer Opera House staff members are preparing for their annual teacharet fundraiser.
The variety show will feature talents of the Springer Academy staff who are all professionals in the diverse world of theatre. The event raises scholarship funds for children who may not have the means to attend the theatre academy.
Sally Baker, director of the academy, discussed why the arts are so important to young minds.
"It’s the spirit that our opera house shows the community,” said Baker. “It’s an event that you can pay $.50, $50, or $500 and it will make the difference in somebody else’s life."
The teacharet takes place Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door and all money raised will find scholarships for next year’s theatre academy.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.