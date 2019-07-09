Summer Storms Continue; Eyes on the Tropics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Afternoon and evening showers and storms will continue to be a part of the forecast as we get you ready for the middle of the week. Expect the coverage to be around 30-50% on Wednesday with a high in the lower 90s and plenty of humidity to go around. Thursday and Friday should be the wettest days this week with plenty of tropical moisture streaming into the area. The coverage will be 50-70% both days, so make sure you are planning accordingly if you have any outdoor plans. For the weekend, the rain coverage on Sunday (20%) will be much lower than Saturday (40%), so once again, if you have outdoor plans, Sunday is the way to go! Next week looks much drier and hotter with highs back in the mid 90s and not much in the way of rain chances.