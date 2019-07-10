Auburn man arrested for breaking into cars, fleeing police

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested a man after he allegedly broke into cars and attempted to flee police.
19-year-old Cameron Oden was arrested in the early morning hours of July 10.
While patrolling the 400 block of West Longleaf Dr. at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers noticed a young man with a flashlight rummaging through a vehicle.
The suspect, later identified as Oden, ran away and foot and was subsequently arrested.
Investigation found that Oden unlawfully entered a silver 2010 Mazda 3 in attempt to steal property.
He was out on bond for another previous felony arrest at the time of this incident, according to police.
Oden is facing charges of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail on a $6,000 bond.
