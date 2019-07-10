Chick-fil-A celebrates 15th Cow Appreciation Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chick-fil-A celebrated its 15th Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday.
Customers who visited the restaurants dressed as a cow or wearing cow accessories received a free entrée of their choice. Around 2,400 Chick-fil-A restaurants across America participated in Cow Appreciation Day, including locations in Columbus.
"Today is Cow Appreciation Day and this is the day that we've been celebrating for 15 years where we come together at Chick fil A with our community. And if you dress up in any way shape or form like a cow, we're going to give you a free entrée,” said Alex Vann, owner and operator at Chick-fil-A on Wynnton Road and Manchester Expressway.
"Well we love Chick-fil-A first of all, great food, great atmosphere and we decided today since it was free it would be a fun adventure to do," said customers Elizabeth Crow and Ralph Crow.
The event started when the restaurants opened and ended at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.