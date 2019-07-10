Columbus City Council talks new projects and government center updates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus city officials tackled many items on their agenda during a city council meeting on Tuesday.
Grant money is in the works to fund technology for future data. The Smart City Grant will help the city to purchase technology to be able to track people as they come to and leave the city. The grant and how it’s going to be used is still in the early stages of planning.
The council is also planning a 90-day trial with Lime Scooters. The rentable scooters are seen in cities across the country. A representative from the scooter company gave information on how the scooters may work. One concern was sidewalk safety.
Updates to the Columbus Government Center was another discussed topic. Life and safety improvements will be made in addition to improvements to the fire alarm systems. Other maintenance work will be done as needed.
“The government center update was awesome,” said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. “We have been trying to come up with a good plan for how we move forward, and we finally realized that we are using information we’ve obtain just from how we have always done it. Why not ask folks who do billions of dollars of projects each year?”
The city council is also working to determine how best to use $1 million for the rest of the government center changes or construction.
