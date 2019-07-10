Ga. Democratic Party Chair comes to Columbus ahead of election season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Party, who also happens to be a Columbus native, made a stop in the Fountain City.
State Senator Nikema Williams, the first African-American woman elected to lead the state-wide party, spoke at the Columbus Public Library about big plans ahead of the democratic party.
She also held a question and answer time with the audience.
Williams says her main goal is to get Georgia candidates into the White House.
“The path to the White House is paved right here through Georgia. We need to make sure that candidates understand it’s not just about the Democratic primary and getting the nomination, but also to secure the presidency,” said Williams.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.