Lane closure along JR Allen Pkwy. as crews install traffic signal system, guardrail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A lane along JR Allen Parkway will be closed during the day as crews work to install a new traffic signal system and guardrail.
The right lane closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through July 31 along US 80/ GA-22 (JR Allen Parkway) from the Alabama State line to the Georgia 85 intersection.
An Intelligent Traffic Signal (ITS) system, CCTV system, and guardrail will be installed on a 10-mile stretch. When operational, the ITS and CCTV systems will monitor traffic flow and adjust the rate at which vehicles can safety enter the highway.
Signage will be posted in advance of the lane closure.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and use caution while travelling through work zones.
To get real-time information on works status and traffic conditions, call 511, or visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.