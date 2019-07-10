Lee County Humane Society launches ‘100 Kitten Challenge’

LCHS is also offering specials on spay/neuter options for Lee County residents. The Lee County Spay and Neuter Your Pets (SNYP) is available for Lee County pet owners who are at least 19 years old and receive Medicaid benefits or have a household income of $30,000 or less per year. The surgery fees for dogs is $10 and $5 for cats. Residents can apply at LCHS, Animal Health Center, or Opelika Animal Hospital.