Lee County Humane Society launches ‘100 Kitten Challenge’

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society (LCHS) launched its 100 Kitten Challenge this month in hopes of adopting out 100 kittens before July 31.
All kittens that have been spayed or neutered can be adopted for $15. For kittens that have not been spayed or neutered, there is an additional deposit of $50 added to their adoption fee.
LCHS has taken in over 1,300 pets since January 2019 as pet population in s prevalent in the community.
LCHS is also offering specials on spay/neuter options for Lee County residents. The Lee County Spay and Neuter Your Pets (SNYP) is available for Lee County pet owners who are at least 19 years old and receive Medicaid benefits or have a household income of $30,000 or less per year. The surgery fees for dogs is $10 and $5 for cats. Residents can apply at LCHS, Animal Health Center, or Opelika Animal Hospital.
SNYP Plus is for Lee County residents whose total yearly household income is between $30,001 and $50,000. The copay for cats is $15 and the copay for dogs is $25.Residents can visit LCHS to apply.
Proof of Lee county residence, photo ID, and proof of income is required for both spay/neuter options.
LCHS is open for adoption s from noon to 5 p.m. For more information about LCHS’s spay/neuter programs, click here.
