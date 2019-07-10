Lee County United Way kicks off Stuff the Bus campaign

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County United Way kicked off its annual Stuff the Bus campaign on Tuesday to help local families get ready for the new school year.
Through donations from the community, the United Way hopes to help about 700 students with its school supply drive. The school supplies will go to students in kindergarten through 12th grade in the Lee County, Opelika, and Auburn school districts.
"We hear all year long about how kids get to go to school confident with new school supplies,” said Chandler Williams with the Lee County United Way. “They're ready to learn, they're not worried about what they don't have or that they're going to have to ask the teacher to borrow a pen or school supplies."
The last day of the supply drive in July 25, but donation stations will be located at the Auburn Walmart on August 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST.
Supplies can be donated at the United Way in Opelika or participating donation centers such as the Opelika Sportsplex and Auburn Chamber of Commerce.
