Man charged with rape following arrest in Columbus waives initial hearing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been charged with rape after being taken into custody by Columbus police.
36-year-old Noe Alaniz was arrested on Monday, July 8.
Alaniz is facing a single charge of felony rape.
He was expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on July 10 at 9:00 a.m., but waived his initial hearing.
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail.
Anyone with information in Alaniz’s case is asked to contact the Columbus police Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
