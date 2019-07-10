Rain Chances on the Rise + Barry Soon to Form

In the meantime, all eyes are on the tropics as the disturbance we’ve been tracking the past few days has finally made it into the northern Gulf of Mexico. The cluster of showers and storms offshore from the Florida Panhandle is expected to develop into Barry over the next 48 hours as it becomes more organized over the warm Gulf waters and a favorable wind environment. The track still looks to take the system south and west of our area toward Louisiana and Texas, nevertheless we should expect better rain chances Thursday and Friday at least. Landfall looks probable near Louisiana on Saturday, potentially as a strong tropical storm.