Rain Chances on the Rise + Barry Soon to Form

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A gloomy start to Hump Day precedes more showers and storms firing up later this afternoon. With more clouds around over the next few days thanks to the deep tropical moisture in place over the Southeast, highs will top out in the low 90s and possibly not get much higher than the upper 80s for Thursday into Saturday.
A 40% chance of showers and storms this afternoon increases to 50-60% for Thursday and Friday, as a front headed toward south toward the Valley helps to lift up all of the moist air at the surface. Saturday still favors some wetter weather before we look a little drier by Sunday, and trending with lower rain chances and more heat building in for next week.
In the meantime, all eyes are on the tropics as the disturbance we’ve been tracking the past few days has finally made it into the northern Gulf of Mexico. The cluster of showers and storms offshore from the Florida Panhandle is expected to develop into Barry over the next 48 hours as it becomes more organized over the warm Gulf waters and a favorable wind environment. The track still looks to take the system south and west of our area toward Louisiana and Texas, nevertheless we should expect better rain chances Thursday and Friday at least. Landfall looks probable near Louisiana on Saturday, potentially as a strong tropical storm.
