Starbucks to serve new ‘Tie Dye Frappuccino’

(WAFB) - Starbucks is adding a fun new summer drink to its lineup.
Starting Wednesday, July 10th, customers in the U.S. can order a Tie Dye Frappuccino, complete with yellow, blue, and red swirls. The new drink is topped with whipped cream and dusted with red, yellow and blue powder from turmeric, red beet and spirulina.
The new drink is only available from Wednesday, July 10th, till Monday, July, 5th or while supplies last. Limited edition drinks disappear quickly so if you want to give it a try don’t wait too long.
Starbucks teased the limited time drink on Instagram with the caption, “What’s like a ray of sunshine + a tropical pool party + your favorite song topped with whipped cream? Find out July 10.”
Starbucks has a vast variety of summer-themed drinks and treats including the S’ mores Frappuccino, the Dragon Drink, and Frosted Doughnut Cake Pop.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.