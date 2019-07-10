Suspect arrested after man found tied to chair with fire underneath in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested for kidnapping and attempted assault in Opelika.
Kendrick Omar Hill of Auburn, Alabama is charged with first-degree kidnapping, attempted assault, and attempting to flee law enforcement.
On July 9, the Opelika Police Department was made aware of a viral social media that showed a 31-year-old man tied to a chair who had apparently been assaulted. A fire had been set under the chair.
The incident happened Tuesday at the dead end of Morgan Avenue off South Long Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was still tied to the chair.
Hill was still on the scene when officers arrived but fled the area. Officers did pursue Hill but was not able to locate and take him into custody until Wednesday.
The victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
