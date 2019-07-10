Tropical System in the Gulf Getting Better Organized

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Plenty of tropical moisture will be hanging around the Chattahoochee Valley through the first part of the weekend, so the best course of action will be to prepare for rain and storms at any point through Saturday. Friday should be the day with the highest coverage (50-70%) while we expect a 30-50% coverage on Thursday and Saturday. Conditions should be drying out a bit by Sunday with the rain coverage dropping to about 20%. Next week looks mostly dry with the rain coverage 10% or less through Thursday and between 20-30% for the middle and end of the week. Highs will be in the mid 90s next week, but we may see a few 80 degree days coming up with more clouds and rain around for Friday and Saturday, perhaps into Sunday.
The tropical system in the Gulf is getting better organized, and a tropical depression or storm should form in the next 12 hours or so. If it becomes a storm, it will be named Barry, and the latest data indicates that Barry will move west and then make landfall in Louisiana as a strong tropical storm or minimal hurricane sometime Saturday. The weather along the northern Gulf Coast will be wet at times through Friday and Saturday with a high risk of rip currents, but heading into next week, conditions should improve in a big way.
